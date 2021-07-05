Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.72 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

