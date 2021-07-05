Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

