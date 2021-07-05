Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $116.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.78. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

