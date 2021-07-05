Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

