Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 518,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 368.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 118,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

