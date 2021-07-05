Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 974 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $331.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.13. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

