JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 62,298 shares of company stock worth $351,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
JMP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 34,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.
JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JMP Group Company Profile
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
