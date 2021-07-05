Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18. Celanese has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.