Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,169. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

