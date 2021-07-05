Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $132.73. 664,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,805. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

