IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 1,025,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,532. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.