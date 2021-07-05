Ivivi Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IVVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivivi Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IVVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

OTCMKTS IVVI remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. Ivivi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Ivivi Technologies

Ivivi Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

