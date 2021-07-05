iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.54. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

