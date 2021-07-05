iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $262.71. 156,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.94.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

