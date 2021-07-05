iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

