iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212,425 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $366,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

