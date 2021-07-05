iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

