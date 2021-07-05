iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.19. 1,905,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,434,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.