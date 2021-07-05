iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stake Raised by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ opened at $93.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

