iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 683,024 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.