iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.76 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

