iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. 97,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

