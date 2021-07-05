Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,675. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
