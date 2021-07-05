Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $6.59 on Monday, reaching $497.64. 1,072,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $500.83. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.