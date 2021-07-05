Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.28

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.28 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 17929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

