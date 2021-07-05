Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Intellicheck reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.83 million, a PE ratio of -209.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

