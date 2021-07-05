Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 619,248 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $108,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

