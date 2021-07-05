Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.48. 3,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

