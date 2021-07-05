Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 2,517 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

YUM stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

