Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Sells $70,084.95 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Hon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.03. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.