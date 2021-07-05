Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $31,750.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00.

RAPT opened at $31.73 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

