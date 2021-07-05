Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEI opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

