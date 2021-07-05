Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $355,825.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,903.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.