Insider Buying: Duke Exploration Limited (ASX:DEX) Insider Buys 83,334 Shares of Stock

Duke Exploration Limited (ASX:DEX) insider Philip Condon acquired 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.24 ($21,428.74).

About Duke Exploration

Duke Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and development of various multi-metal properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and silver. The company's principal properties include the Bundarra project located near Mackay, Queensland; the Prairie Creek project located near Rockhampton, Queensland; and the Red Hill project near Red Hill, New South Wales.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.