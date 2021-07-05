InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.39

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 188536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$93.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. On average, analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

