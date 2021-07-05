Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INPX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,853. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

