Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $199.15 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

