Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,181,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 18.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

