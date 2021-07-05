Informa’s (IFJPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.