Indus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,330,969 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,330,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. RLX Technology makes up 2.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of RLX Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. 124,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

