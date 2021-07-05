Indus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Yalla Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YALA shares. Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Yalla Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,194. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

