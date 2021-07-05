Indus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,028 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 1.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. 814,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,874. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

