Indexed Finance Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00011859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00166824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.00 or 0.99690036 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

