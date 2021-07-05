ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $210,131.48 and $147,607.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,267,262 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

