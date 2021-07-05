Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IKNA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

