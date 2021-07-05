IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IGMS stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
