IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

