ICONIQ Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807,398. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

