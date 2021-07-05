Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,816. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

