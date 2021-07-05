Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $838.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 838.80 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 830.56 ($10.85), with a volume of 8881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828.40 ($10.82).

A number of analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

