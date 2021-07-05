Horizon Investments LLC Sells 9,953 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

